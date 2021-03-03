FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLIR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FLIR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIR was $53.88, representing a -4.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.32 and a 125.91% increase over the 52 week low of $23.85.

FLIR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). FLIR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.1%, compared to an industry average of -7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLIR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLIR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBT with an increase of 37.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FLIR at 10000%.

