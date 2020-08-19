FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Dividends
FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLIR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FLIR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.61, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIR was $37.61, representing a -36.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.44 and a 57.67% increase over the 52 week low of $23.85.

FLIR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). FLIR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.51%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

