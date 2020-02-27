FLIR Systems Guides FY20 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, industrial technology company FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share on revenues between $1.850 billion and $1.925 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.54 per share on revenues of $2.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, FLIR's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on common stock, payable on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 6, 2020.

