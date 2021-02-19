FLIR Systems (FLIR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

FLIR Systems Inc. FLIR is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 financial results on Feb 25, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched the same on another occasion, with an average surprise of 7.8%.

Let's take a closer look at the factors influencing FLIR Systems’ quarterly results.

Factors Under Consideration

Rising demand for thermal cameras for EST screening application in the wake of the pandemic has been steadily boosting FLIR Systems’ revenues over the last couple of quarters. The continuation of this trend must have benefited its fourth-quarter revenues.

FLIR Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FLIR Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FLIR Systems, Inc. Quote

Also, higher volumes of unmanned systems and maritime products are expected to have bolstered revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, lower volumes in commercial end markets — courtesy of COVID-19 impacts on commercial aerospace — might have affected overall top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $490.7 million, indicating slight growth of 0.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

As the economy is gradually recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic, the company has been incurring lower marketing and travel costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic since the third quarter. We expect its fourth-quarter results to benefit from the same. Meanwhile, the Project Be Ready initiative has also been delivering notable cost savings. Together, these factors must have boosted overall earnings in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLIR Systems’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 63 cents per share, implying a 14.6% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FLIR Systems this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: FLIR Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stock to Consider

Here’s a company from the broader Aerospace sector that you may want to consider as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming release:

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE has an Earnings ESP of +9.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $6.38 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of 18 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.