FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Match
FLIR Systems Inc.’s FLIR second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 28%. Also, the reported figure increased 23.1% from 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share compared with 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
FLIR Systems reported revenues of $482 million in the second quarter, almost in line with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Segment Update
Segment-wise, quarterly revenues in the Industrial Technologies segment were $300.2 million, representing an increase of 5.5% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to heightened demand for EST solutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Industrial Technologies segment’s operating income was $107.1 million compared with $71.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues in the Defense Technologies segment were $181.8 million, which decreased 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the completion of certain contracts that contributed to revenues in the prior-year quarter.
The Defense Technologies segment’s operating income was $41.2 million compared with $45.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
Operational Statistics
The company’s total operating expenses declined 10.2% year over year to $152.4 million.
Consequently, adjusted operating income came in at $99.81 million compared with the operating income of $63.74 million in the second quarter of 2019.
FLIR Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FLIR Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FLIR Systems, Inc. Quote
Liquidity & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $333 million compared with $284.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debt totaled $643.3 million, down from $648.4 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2020, amounted to $63.1 million, down 6.9% from $67.8 million in the first half of 2019.
Outlook
FLIR Systems has withdrawn its previously-issued guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainties concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zacks Rank
FLIR Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
Teledyne Technologies TDY, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 by 20.9%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $6.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71 by 7.4%.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 1.6%.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Free Stock Analysis Report
CurtissWright Corporation (CW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.