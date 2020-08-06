FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Match

FLIR Systems Inc.’s FLIR second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 28%. Also, the reported figure increased 23.1% from 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share compared with 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

FLIR Systems reported revenues of $482 million in the second quarter, almost in line with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segment Update

Segment-wise, quarterly revenues in the Industrial Technologies segment were $300.2 million, representing an increase of 5.5% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to heightened demand for EST solutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Industrial Technologies segment’s operating income was $107.1 million compared with $71.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues in the Defense Technologies segment were $181.8 million, which decreased 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the completion of certain contracts that contributed to revenues in the prior-year quarter.



The Defense Technologies segment’s operating income was $41.2 million compared with $45.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Statistics

The company’s total operating expenses declined 10.2% year over year to $152.4 million.

Consequently, adjusted operating income came in at $99.81 million compared with the operating income of $63.74 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $333 million compared with $284.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt totaled $643.3 million, down from $648.4 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2020, amounted to $63.1 million, down 6.9% from $67.8 million in the first half of 2019.

Outlook

FLIR Systems has withdrawn its previously-issued guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainties concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zacks Rank

FLIR Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

