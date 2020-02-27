FLIR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.28, changing hands as low as $43.12 per share. FLIR Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 16.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLIR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.12 per share, with $59.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.08. The FLIR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

