FLIR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.54, changing hands as high as $40.64 per share. FLIR Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLIR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.85 per share, with $59.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.77. The FLIR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

