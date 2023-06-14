News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Flipkart and PhonePe could be $100 billion businesses in India, Walmart says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Siddharth Cavale for Reuters ->

By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Walmart's WMT.N Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe payments business in India could be $100 billion businesses buoyed by strong growth, the retailer's chief financial officer said on Wednesday at an investor conference.

Walmart does not break out sales of Flipkart and PhonePe but over the past few months, executives have singled out the two businesses as key drivers in meeting its target of doubling the gross merchandise volume it sells in foreign markets to $200 billion in five years.

Walmart's international chief has previously called India's 1.4 billion population a "significant" opportunity for the retailer.

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales. Flipkart was valued at more than $40 billion in 2022 and counts itself among India's most valuable startups.

Walmart also called PhonePe's performance "really impressive" after it hit an annualized payment value of $1 trillion led by the Unified Payments Interface, a highly popular method in India to make instant real-time payments.

PhonePe controlled 46% share of the payments market in December, according to National Payments Corporation of India, and has 400 million registered users. In March, Walmart gave that business a boost by pouring an additional $200 million at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, cementing its position as India's most valuable payments startup.

"It is not crazy to think that both those businesses could be $100 billion businesses in the future," Walmart's Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +1 646-288-4330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.