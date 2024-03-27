Flint Hills reports fire extinguished at Corpus Christi West refinery

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

March 27 (Reuters) - Flint Hills Resources on Wednesday reported a fire was extinguished on Tuesday night at its 268,500 barrel per day Corpus Christi West refinery in Texas.

The fire that started at approximately 8:11 PM on Tuesday, on the Main Air Blower suction filter house was extinguished approximately at 9:00 PM, the refining company said in a filing to an emissions regulator.

Emergency shutdown procedures were initiated to stabilize the filter house unit, resulting in flaring, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Himani Sarkar)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.