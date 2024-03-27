News & Insights

US Markets

Flint Hills reports fire extinguished at Corpus Christi West refinery

March 27, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

March 27 (Reuters) - Flint Hills Resources on Wednesday reported a fire was extinguished on Tuesday night at its 268,500 barrel per day Corpus Christi West refinery in Texas.

The fire that started at approximately 8:11 PM on Tuesday, on the Main Air Blower suction filter house was extinguished approximately at 9:00 PM, the refining company said in a filing to an emissions regulator.

Emergency shutdown procedures were initiated to stabilize the filter house unit, resulting in flaring, it said, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Himani Sarkar)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.