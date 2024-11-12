FLIN Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FLIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FLIN ETF (Symbol: FLIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.90, changing hands as low as $38.62 per share. FLIN shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.71 per share, with $42.4881 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.