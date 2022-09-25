Flights cancelled as storm Hermine hits Spain's Canary Islands

By Borja Suarez

GRAN CANARIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Flights were cancelled across Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday, airport operator Aena said, as storm Hermine moved in from over the Atlantic, bringing heavy rains to the popular holiday destination.

There had been 141 cancellations by mid-afternoon across many of the islands, including 62 from Tenerife North airport, 23 from La Palma, 20 from El Hierro, eight from Lanzarote and four from La Gomera.

Heavy rainfall flooded streets, and some were blocked by fallen trees.

Spain's national weather agency, Aemet, has issued a red weather alert for the islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma and El Hierro from midday until midnight on Sunday.

The regional government has closed schools on Monday as a precaution.

On Sunday, regional president Angel Victor Torres told a press conference the storm was expected to move closest to the islands between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. on Monday.

Hermine had been expected to strike the Canary Islands as a tropical storm but was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression by the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It said heavy rains were expected to continue into Monday.

(Writing by Jessica Jones Editing by Peter Graff, Alexandra Hudson)

((jessica.jones@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.