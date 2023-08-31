Flights at busy Mexico City airport capped at 43 per hour - official gazette

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airlines using the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) will have their operations at the hub limited once again, as the busiest airport in Latin America cuts flights to 43 per hour, according to a government decree published in the official gazette on Thursday.

The cuts follow a flight cap at the airport last year, which limited landings and take-offs to 52 per hour, as officials attempt to reduce saturation in the capital’s airspace.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.