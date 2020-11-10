Flight trainer CAE reports quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit

Adds details on quarterly deliveries

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for training and deliveries of full-flight simulators.

Montreal-based CAE said deliveries of flight simulators fell to 10 units in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 18 units a year earlier.

Demand for CAE's flight simulators is linked to new aircraft deliveries by planemakers Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, which are seeing lower jet sales amid a slump in air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.

CAE, which produces flight simulators for jets including Boeing's 737 MAX planes, is cutting costs and counting on the easing of travel restrictions to bolster demand for pilot-training services.

The world's largest civil aviation training specialist sees training opportunities with airline customers when planes start flying again following regulatory approval.

CAE said its net loss attributable to shareholders was C$5.2 million ($3.99 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of C$73.8 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 21% to C$704.7 million.

