Flight trainer CAE puts 1,500 Canada-based employees back on payroll

April 20 (Reuters) - Civil aviation training company CAE CAE.TO said on Monday it would recall all its employees in Canada who were furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week, the company said.

It also said it had signed a contract with the Government of Canada to make 10,000 ventilators, as part of the effort to battle the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

