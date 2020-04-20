US Markets
CAE

Flight trainer CAE puts 1,500 Canada-based employees back on payroll

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Civil aviation training company CAE said on Monday it would recall all its employees in Canada who were furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

April 20 (Reuters) - Civil aviation training company CAE CAE.TO said on Monday it would recall all its employees in Canada who were furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week, the company said.

It also said it had signed a contract with the Government of Canada to make 10,000 ventilators, as part of the effort to battle the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAE

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular