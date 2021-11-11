Companies
Flight simulator maker CAE reports profit on air travel rebound

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO on Thursday posted a quarterly profit versus a year-ago loss, as an uptick in travel demand boosted sales of its flight simulators.

The Saint-Laurent, Quebec-based company posted a net income of C$14 million ($11.14 million), or 4 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of C$5.2 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share,.

($1 = 1.2568 Canadian dollars)

