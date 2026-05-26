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Flight Centre Travel Group Expects Middle East Tensions To Impact Q4 Results

May 26, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (FGETF.PK) shared a trading update, stating that despite strong results during the 9 months till March 31, the early fourth quarter has been heavily impacted by Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, the expected share of profit for the full year 2026 is anticipated to move below the line following the divestment of the company's interests in the Pedal Group.

Looking ahead, the company intends to continue to drive sustainable growth, with growth in online sales and digital capabilities, as well as widespread AI adoption.

The company's stock is currently falling 3.20 percent, to 6.05 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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