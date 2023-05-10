Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Price Target Increased by 7.86% to 20.56

The average one-year price target for Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) has been revised to 20.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 19.06 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.26 to a high of 27.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.93% from the latest reported closing price of 21.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flight Centre Travel Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.10%, an increase of 19.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.83% to 14,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,399K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 11.06% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,449K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 55.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 151.70% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,170K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 7.38% over the last quarter.

