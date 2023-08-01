Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Price Target Increased by 6.63% to 23.12

The average one-year price target for Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) has been revised to 23.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 21.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.26 to a high of 28.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.09% from the latest reported closing price of 23.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flight Centre Travel Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLT is 0.12%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 15,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,510K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,006K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 24.49% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,449K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 18.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLT by 27.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

