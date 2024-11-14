Flight Centre Travel Group Achieves Strong AGM Results

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited reported favorable outcomes at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by significant majorities. The re-election of directors and remuneration-related resolutions were carried, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive result may bolster investor confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

