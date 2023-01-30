FLT

Flight Centre to buy UK-based Scott Dunn in $149 mln deal

January 30, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group FLT.AX said on Tuesday it would acquire UK-based luxury leisure travel business Scott Dunn in a deal valued at 121 million pounds ($149.39 million).

The deal will be funded through a share placement of A$180 million ($127.04 million) and A$40 million in cash.

($1 = 0.8100 pounds)

($1 = 1.4168 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags
Reuters
