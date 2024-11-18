Flight Centre Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced a change in Director Kirsty Elizabeth Rankin’s interest in the company. Rankin acquired 1,990 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total holding to 6,100 shares. This move could indicate confidence in the company’s potential growth and performance.

