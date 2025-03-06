News & Insights

$FLGT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 06, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$FLGT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,081,817 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FLGT:

$FLGT Insider Trading Activity

$FLGT insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,470
  • JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,144 shares for an estimated $40,953.
  • MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663
  • HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $35,848.

$FLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $FLGT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLGT Government Contracts

We have seen $4,856,352 of award payments to $FLGT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

