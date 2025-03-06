$FLGT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FLGT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,081,817 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FLGT:
$FLGT Insider Trading Activity
$FLGT insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,470
- JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,144 shares for an estimated $40,953.
- MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663
- HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $35,848.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FLGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $FLGT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 505,212 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,978,256
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,152 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,823,477
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 145,518 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,687,717
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 133,215 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,481
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 125,762 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,322,824
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 112,011 shares (+803.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068,843
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 111,164 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,053,199
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FLGT Government Contracts
We have seen $4,856,352 of award payments to $FLGT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GERMLINE PGX MOLECULAR TESTING: $2,300,000
- GERMLINE GENETIC TESTING SERVICES: $2,204,514
- GENETICS TESTING: $190,000
- LABORATORY TESTING KITS: $112,438
- GENETIC TESTING FOR VA PORTLAND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM: $49,400
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $FLGT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.