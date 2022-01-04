FLGT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.87, changing hands as low as $83.65 per share. Fulgent Genetics Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLGT's low point in its 52 week range is $58.55 per share, with $189.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.04.

