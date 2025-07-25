FLG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.22, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. Flagstar Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $13.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.