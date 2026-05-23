Flexsteel Industries Sees Outsized Growth as Margins Rise, Buybacks Cut Share Count

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) executives outlined the furniture manufacturer’s growth strategy, margin outlook and capital allocation priorities during a company presentation, emphasizing recent share gains despite a weak industry backdrop.

President and CEO Derek Schmidt said the company has “outgrown the industry over the past two and a half years” while the furniture market has been in what he described as a lull for most of the past three years. He said Flexsteel has delivered 10 consecutive quarters of growth in challenging industry conditions and expanded operating margins from low single digits to a range above 7% over the past several years.

Schmidt said the company believes it is positioned for “outsized growth” when the housing market recovers and consumers are on stronger economic footing. He also pointed to Flexsteel’s trailing 12-month sales of more than $450 million, operating margins above 7%, meaningful free cash flow generation and a debt-free balance sheet.

Company Highlights Strategy Around Share Gains and Innovation

Schmidt described Flexsteel as a top 10 U.S. furniture manufacturer operating in a fragmented market. The company sells through more than 1,400 retail partners and more than 2,700 storefronts across U.S. geographies. Its portfolio is concentrated in primary living areas such as living rooms and family rooms, which Schmidt said account for more than 80% of projected fiscal 2026 sales.

He said Flexsteel’s largest product growth opportunities include expanding further into bedroom, dining room and health and wellness categories, where the company believes it is under-indexed. In distribution, Schmidt said the company remains heavily tied to independent furniture retailers but is also seeking to expand with national accounts. He cited existing relationships with Amazon and Wayfair and newer partnerships with Costco, Macy’s and others.

Schmidt said the company’s competitive approach is built on four pillars: consumer insights, differentiated innovation, disciplined execution and its people and culture. He said Flexsteel differentiates itself through quality, comfort and durability, including its patented Blue Steel Spring technology.

As an example, Schmidt highlighted the company’s Zecliner sleep recliner, which he said was developed after consumer research found that 70% of U.S. adults are unable to sleep consistently in their beds every night because of health or other reasons. He said the product was designed to support more than eight hours of sleep and has been supported by independent sleep studies.

Supply Chain and Distribution Cited as Competitive Advantages

Schmidt said Flexsteel’s supply chain has helped the company adapt to changing global conditions, including disruptions since the COVID-19 pandemic and more recent tariff and geopolitical developments. The company manufactures in North America through three plants in Juarez, Mexico, and has a facility in Mexicali that is not currently in use but could support future growth over the mid to long term.

Flexsteel also operates a three-distribution-center network in the U.S., supported by trailer transfer points, and maintains sourcing offices and talent in three Asian countries. Schmidt said the company’s hybrid model gives it agility, noting that in some cases Flexsteel sources specific products from both Asia and North America.

CFO Points to Margin Expansion and Cash Flow

Chief Financial Officer Mike Ressler said Flexsteel’s operating model has proven effective in a difficult environment. He cited sales growth leverage as the primary driver of margin improvement, adding that the company has been disciplined about adding structural costs back into the business.

Ressler said Flexsteel has enough manufacturing and distribution capacity to support 20% to 25% or more growth from current levels. He also said product portfolio optimization and supply chain productivity have contributed to margin performance.

For fiscal 2025, Ressler said Flexsteel delivered adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.17, which he described as a company record. He said the company’s trailing 12-month performance is exceeding that level.

Ressler also highlighted the company’s cash generation and balance sheet improvement. He said Flexsteel had $35 million of debt in 2022, but ended its third quarter in March with more than $57 million in cash and no debt. Capital expenditures typically run at or below 1% of sales annually, he said, primarily directed toward productivity initiatives, maintenance, supply chain needs and IT infrastructure.

Capital Allocation Includes Buybacks and Long-Term Targets

Ressler said Flexsteel’s capital allocation priorities begin with reinvesting in the business when returns are attractive and above the company’s cost of capital. When those opportunities are not available, he said the company has returned excess capital through dividends and share repurchases.

Since the end of the third quarter, Ressler said Flexsteel executed a one-time share repurchase of more than $60 million, reducing outstanding shares by 24%.

Looking further ahead, Ressler said the company aspires to reach $750 million in top-line sales, a target he said would include acquisitions, and operating margins at or above 8%.

Executives Discuss Product Pipeline and Replacement Cycle

During a question-and-answer session, Schmidt said new products have been a major contributor to growth, with more than 40% of recent sales coming from products introduced over the past three years. He said the company has “a lot in the pipeline” and that future innovation remains centered on consumer insights and differentiated value.

Ressler said Flexsteel’s sourcing, manufacturing and finance teams are focused on profitability for new products, with gross margin thresholds across product categories. He said the company targets new products to launch above category-average profitability.

Asked about a potential furniture replacement cycle following the pandemic-era buying surge, Schmidt said a typical life cycle for living room furniture is about six years and that the market is approaching that point. However, he said demand remains constrained by external uncertainty and inflationary pressures.

Schmidt closed by saying he felt positive about Flexsteel’s competitive position and its ability to continue operating effectively “even in a difficult environment.”

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel's upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

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