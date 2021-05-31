Flexsteel Industries' (NASDAQ:FLXS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Flexsteel Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$13m ÷ (US$252m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Flexsteel Industries has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Flexsteel Industries' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Flexsteel Industries' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Flexsteel Industries. To be more specific, the ROCE was 17% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Flexsteel Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Flexsteel Industries is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 31% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Flexsteel Industries (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

