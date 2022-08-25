Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) up 15%, but insiders are still down 16% after purchasing US$714k of stock last year

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$714k worth of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 15% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$115k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flexsteel Industries

The Chief Operating Officer Derek Schmidt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$383k worth of shares at a price of US$22.82 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$19.59. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Flexsteel Industries insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:FLXS Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Are Flexsteel Industries Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Flexsteel Industries insider buying shares in the last three months. Chief Operating Officer Derek Schmidt shelled out US$8.9k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Flexsteel Industries

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Flexsteel Industries insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Flexsteel Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Flexsteel Industries insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Flexsteel Industries and we suggest you have a look.

