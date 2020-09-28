Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -77.27% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.8, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLXS was $22.8, representing a -8.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.03 and a 191.93% increase over the 52 week low of $7.81.

FLXS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). FLXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.4.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLXS Dividend History page.

