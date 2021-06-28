Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 200% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.72, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLXS was $43.72, representing a -14.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.13 and a 283.85% increase over the 52 week low of $11.39.

FLXS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). FLXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.94.

