Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FLXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.54, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLXS was $34.54, representing a 3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.43 and a 342.25% increase over the 52 week low of $7.81.

FLXS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). FLXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.08.

