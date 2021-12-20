Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FLXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FLXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.6, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLXS was $24.6, representing a -51.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.13 and a 2.67% increase over the 52 week low of $23.96.

FLXS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). FLXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the flxs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

