Flexsteel Industries Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.70 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $4.92 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flexsteel Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $7.93 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $114.61 million from $110.82 million last year.

Flexsteel Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.70 Mln. vs. $4.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $114.61 Mln vs. $110.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $105 - 110 Mln

