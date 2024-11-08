Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexsteel Industries is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 216.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Imax (IMAX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 64.6%.

For Imax, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flexsteel Industries is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.8% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better in this area.

Imax, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved +9.9% so far this year.

Flexsteel Industries and Imax could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

