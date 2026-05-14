Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Price Target Increased by 23.68% to 71.91

The average one-year price target for Flexsteel Industries (NasdaqGS:FLXS) has been revised to $71.91 / share. This is an increase of 23.68% from the prior estimate of $58.14 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.90% from the latest reported closing price of $54.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flexsteel Industries. This is an decrease of 106 owner(s) or 48.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLXS is 0.02%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.83% to 2,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 132K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 4.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 131K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 91K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 89K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 18.77% over the last quarter.

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