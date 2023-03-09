Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Flexsteel Industries said on March 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 10.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.90 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.94% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flexsteel Industries is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 63.94% from its latest reported closing price of $19.91.

The projected annual revenue for Flexsteel Industries is $425MM, a decrease of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flexsteel Industries. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 23.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLXS is 0.05%, an increase of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.00% to 2,031K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 195K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 155K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 13.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 129K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 17.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLXS by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Flexsteel Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the 'Company') is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name 'Flexsteel' is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

