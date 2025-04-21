FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $FLXS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES ($FLXS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $113,970,000, missing estimates of $114,175,740 by $-205,740.

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $FLXS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOSEPH MCCLAFLIN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,141 shares for an estimated $296,258.

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

