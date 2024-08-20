Flexsteel (FLXS) Q4 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS reported better than expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) results, with earnings and net sales surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Despite persistent challenges in the industry, Flexsteel benefited from its strategic investments in innovation, new product development, customer experience and marketing. The company achieved a third consecutive instance of sequential quarter-over-quarter adjusted operating margin improvement. Sales growth, strong operational execution, cost savings and effective product portfolio management drove this consistent profit improvement. It expects these factors to continue supporting margin expansion.



Going forward, industry headwinds are expected to persist through the fiscal 2025. Flexsteel is focused on maintaining sales growth and profit improvements despite these challenges.

Inside the Numbers

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales of $110.8 million topped the consensus estimate of $110 million by 1.2%. The metric increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The upside was driven by a 7.3% year-over-year increase in home furnishings sales through retail stores.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Quote

Sales through e-commerce channels declined by 11.7% year over year due to weaker consumer demand.



During the quarter, sales orders totaled $108.5 million, up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 21.3%. The upside can be attributed to fixed cost leverage from higher sales, supply chain cost savings, efficiency improvements and effective product portfolio management. However, these upsides were partially offset by higher ocean freight costs.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percent of net sales, increased 100 bps to 17% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 120 bps year over year to 5.6%.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Flexsteel reported net sales of $412.7 million, up from $393.7 million reported in the fiscal 2023.



Adjusted EPS of $2.11 was up from 87 cents reported a year ago.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 million compared with $3.4 million at the end of the fiscal 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $31.9 million in the fiscal 2024, up from $23 million reported in the year-ago period.

Q1 and Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales in the range of $100 to $105 million, reflecting a 5% to 10% growth compared to the prior year.



For the fiscal 2025, it expects net sales in the range of $420-$436 million, suggesting 2-6% growth from the prior year’s figure.

Zacks Rank

Flexsteel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company’s top line declined year over year.



The timing of Easter, renovations at major resort properties and the lingering impact of the 2023 Maui wildfires affected the company's performance. As of Jun 30, 2024, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts of approximately 670 hotels (or about 130,000 rooms). Management anticipates 2024 system-wide RevPAR to rise 3-4% from the 2023 level, down from the prior estimate of 3-5%.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom and top lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, the company exhibited strong financial performance and growth, setting a record for MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, it stated the benefits of Las Vegas expansion and strategic partnership with Marriott. MGM’s meetings and convention business witnessed improvement, supported by the remodel of Mandalay Bay. Given the strategic initiatives and significant progress, management is optimistic and anticipates the momentum to continue for the remainder of 2024.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the bottom and top lines missed the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter.



Soft sales hindered the company’s performance in the Toys/Consumer Products segment due to lower sales in North America, accompanied by a fall in Costumes sales. Furthermore, increased SG&A expenses, risks underlining the Costume business and depleting liquidity were additional headwinds.

