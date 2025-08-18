Key Points Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, beating the $0.84 consensus estimate by 66.7% (non-GAAP).

Revenue reached $114.6 million, surpassing expectations and marking the seventh consecutive quarter of sales growth.

Profitability benefited from non-recurring foreign currency gains and asset sales, while management highlighted new tariff risks for fiscal 2026.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), a manufacturer of residential upholstered furniture, reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Aug. 18, 2025. The headline news was a clear beat on both adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) and GAAP revenue versus Wall Street expectations.

Earnings per share came in at $1.40 (adjusted), significantly ahead of the $0.84 consensus estimate (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) totaled $114.6 million, also exceeding the analysts' GAAP forecast of $111.82 million. The quarter marked the company's seventh straight period of year-over-year sales growth and the highest quarterly adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) on record for the company. While operating performance was strong, the results included notable one-time gains from both foreign currency translation and an asset sale. Management highlighted these non-recurring benefits and flagged significant new tariff risks entering FY2026.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) $1.40 $0.84 $0.75 86.7% Revenue $114.6 million $111.82 million $110.8 million 3.4% Adjusted Operating Margin 9.0% 5.6% 3.4 pp Net Income $10.7 million $4.9 million 117.9% Cash Flow from Operations $15.6 million N/A

Company Overview and Key Business Focus

The company designs, manufactures, and markets residential furniture, with a reputation for quality rooted in its patented Blue Steel Spring technology. Its core products include sofas, chairs, and other upholstered seating, catering to a range of price points and customer needs across the United States.

The company relies on a dual manufacturing strategy that combines domestic production with offshore sourcing, allowing it to flex its supply chain for efficiency and responsiveness. Recent efforts have focused on optimizing manufacturing in Mexico, streamlining its U.S. footprint, and investing in innovation. Effective supply chain management, cost discipline, and consistent product development are all critical for success in Flexsteel's competitive, price-sensitive industry.

Quarterly Performance: Key Highlights and Drivers

The quarter saw Flexsteel post its seventh consecutive period of year-over-year sales growth, with GAAP revenue of $114.6 million exceeding both last year and internal guidance. The revenue figure (GAAP) grew by 3.4%, a result that management attributed to strong new product launches and ongoing market share gains. Over half of the company's sales now stem from products launched in the last several years, underscoring the importance of innovation in Flexsteel's portfolio.

Margins improved sharply, as adjusted operating margin reached 9.0%, up from 5.6% in the prior-year quarter. Management credited this increase to operational efficiencies and sales leverage. However, A significant portion of the gross margin improvement was due to a favorable shift in exchange rates for peso-denominated assets from Mexican operations. This foreign currency translation added a 3-percentage-point benefit, which may not recur in future periods.

Net income (GAAP) more than doubled compared to Q4 FY2024, rising to $10.7 million. The quarter's profitability also reflected a $3.7 million gain from the sale of an ancillary building at the Huntingburg, Indiana, distribution complex. Removing this and other non-recurring effects, adjusted net income was $7.9 million.

Disciplined cost management was evident, with selling, general, and administrative expenses falling to 15.0% of sales compared to 17.0% in Q4 FY2024. Flexsteel's dual manufacturing approach -- using both Mexican and Vietnamese sources -- helped the company balance efficiency and flexibility, though the latter now represents a source of risk because of exposure to new U.S. import tariffs.

Product mix dynamics also played a role. Meanwhile, ready-to-assemble offerings under the "Homestyles" brand had a declining footprint in the product lineup.

Supply chain management remained a central focus due to the risk of a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports. About 55% of Flexsteel's revenue is tied to sourcing from Vietnam as of Q3 FY2025. Management acknowledged that these tariffs could present significant risks to both cost structures and demand going forward. The company has started to implement modest tariff surcharges for some product lines but continues to hold pricing steady for made-to-order items produced in Mexico.

On the cash flow side, Flexsteel generated $15.6 million in operating cash. The company exited the quarter with $40.0 million in cash and no borrowings on its secured credit line, compared to $4.8 million drawn as of June 30, 2024. Inventory levels decreased 7.7% as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024. Capital expenditures for FY2025 totaled $3.3 million.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead to Q1 FY2026, management guided for net sales between $105 million and $110 million. This signals expected sales growth of 1% to 6% versus prior-year levels. However, the outlook assumes a potential drop in GAAP operating margin to the 5.5% to 7.0% range, reflecting anticipated pressure from tariffs and a more cautious consumer environment. Free cash flow is expected to be between negative $5 million and zero, suggesting possible cash outflows as the company navigates the effects of tariffs. The company highlighted that escalating tariffs on Vietnamese goods remain the main risk to both demand and profitability in the coming quarters.

The company did not provide full-year guidance for fiscal 2026. It was clear that management remains focused on supply chain adjustments, sourcing diversification, and new product launches to counteract external pressures, yet uncertainty about the scale and timing of potential tariff impacts led leaders to emphasize a cautious stance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

