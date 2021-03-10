FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Investors in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.6% to close at US$2.91 following the release of its yearly results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$102m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.17 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:FPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from FlexShopper's two analysts is for revenues of US$159.7m in 2021, which would reflect a major 56% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. FlexShopper is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.37 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$159.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 22% to US$4.67. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that FlexShopper's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 56% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 22% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that FlexShopper is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for FlexShopper (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

