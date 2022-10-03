FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) closed at $1.86 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FlexShopper Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.6 million, up 21.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $145.78 million, which would represent changes of +1650% and +16.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FlexShopper Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FlexShopper Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FlexShopper Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.67.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

