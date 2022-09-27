FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) closed the most recent trading day at $1.85, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 9.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FlexShopper Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 180% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.6 million, up 21.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $145.78 million, which would represent changes of +1650% and +16.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FlexShopper Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FlexShopper Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, FlexShopper Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.9, which means FlexShopper Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.