FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 19.5% Revenue Growth and 66% Increase in Operating Income for 2024

FlexShopper, Inc. reported a 19.5% revenue increase and 66% rise in operating income for 2024, driven by growth strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

FlexShopper, Inc. reported a transformative year for 2024, achieving a 19.5% increase in annual revenue year-over-year, driven by successful direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-business (B2B) growth strategies. The company announced an operating income of $22.8 million, a 66% increase from the previous year, alongside a 43.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $33.3 million, attributed to higher revenues, controlled expenses, and improved asset quality. FlexShopper expanded its lease-to-own offerings to 7,900 locations, marking a 250% growth, and initiated a retail revenue strategy on its flexshopper.com platform, contributing to incremental revenue and profitability. The company aims for continued growth in 2025, with lease originations up 49.7% compared to the previous year, while also addressing its Nasdaq compliance status following a delay in its 10-K filing. Overall, FlexShopper expressed optimism regarding sustained profitability and financial performance improvements for the upcoming year.

Potential Positives

19.5% year-over-year increase in annual revenue demonstrates strong financial growth and effective business strategies.

Operating income for 2024 increased by 66% to $22.8 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Significant expansion in lease funding approvals, with a 79.3% increase, indicating increased market penetration and demand for FlexShopper’s services.

Strategic growth initiatives led to the expansion of LTO offerings to 7,900 locations, a substantial increase of approximately 250%.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 is reported at ($1.9 million), a significant increase from the prior year's loss of ($715 thousand), indicating declining profitability despite revenue growth.

FlexShopper received notification from Nasdaq that it is no longer in compliance with listing rules due to a delay in the audit process, which could impact its stock market standing and investor confidence.

Management's discussion indicates ongoing reliance on financing to support operations, raising concerns about future financial stability and the ability to sustain growth without additional capital.

FAQ

What were FlexShopper's revenue growth highlights for 2024?

FlexShopper reported a 19.5% year-over-year increase in annual revenue, driven by DTC and B2B strategies.

How much did FlexShopper's operating income increase in 2024?

Operating income for 2024 increased by 66% to $22.8 million compared to the previous year.

What is the significance of FlexShopper's adjusted EBITDA growth?

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 43.1% to $33.3 million, indicating improved efficiency and profitability.

How are lease originations performing for FlexShopper?

Lease originations surged by 49.7% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

What challenges is FlexShopper facing with its 10-K filing?

FlexShopper is awaiting approval from Grant Thornton LLP for its audited financial results for the 10-K filing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FPAY Insider Trading Activity

$FPAY insiders have traded $FPAY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAROLD RUSSELL JR. HEISER (CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $43,500

HOWARD DVORKIN has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FPAY stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FPAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FPAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FPAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FPAY forecast page.

Full Release





Ongoing DTC and B2B growth strategies drove a 19.5% year-over-year increase in annual revenue









Operating income for 2024 increased 66% to $22.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 43.1% to $33.3 million, as a result of higher revenue, controlled expenses and favorable asset quality







BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As expected, 2024 was a transformative year for FlexShopper highlighting the successful technology investments we made over the past two years and the progress of our DTC and B2B growth strategies. During 2024, we grew our market share and expanded FlexShopper’s LTO offerings to 7,900 locations, a ~250% increase. In addition, 2024 was the first year of our retail revenue strategy on our flexshopper.com marketplace, which added incremental revenues and profits to our model. The success of our growth strategies generated $22.8 million of operating income, a 66% year-over-year increase.





“We pursued opportunities that leverage our expanding financial performance to improve our balance sheet. This included raising $12.2 million in proceeds since the beginning of November 2024 through the beginning of 2025 through our previously mentioned rights offering. We continue to look for strategic opportunities to repurchase 91% of our series 2 convertible preferred stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference, which we believe will be highly accretive to FlexShopper’s common shareholders,” Mr. Heiser continued.





“We expect our growth strategies to continue to drive positive momentum in 2025, and for the first quarter of 2025, lease originations increased 49.7%, relative to the same period in 2024. In addition, we believe profitability will improve further in 2025 as we benefit from higher sales on flexshopper.com, stable operating expenses and credit quality, and the contribution of payments on leases that were originated in 2024,” concluded Mr. Heiser.







Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024







(1)







vs. the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited)



:







Total lease funding approvals increased 65.6% to $142.4 million from $86 million



Total lease funding approvals increased 65.6% to $142.4 million from $86 million



Total revenues increased 17.3% to $35.5 million from $30.3 million



Total revenues increased 17.3% to $35.5 million from $30.3 million



Gross profit increased 29.8% to $20.4 million from $15.7 million



Gross profit increased 29.8% to $20.4 million from $15.7 million



Gross profit margin increased from 52% to 58%



Gross profit margin increased from 52% to 58%



Operating income of $5.8 million, compared with operating income of $5.6 million



Operating income of $5.8 million, compared with operating income of $5.6 million



Adjusted EBITDA



(





2





)



increased by 5.7% to $8.6 million from $8.2 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.7% to $8.6 million from $8.2 million



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($1.9) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($715) thousand or ($0.03) per diluted share













Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024







(1)







vs. the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited)



:







Total lease funding approvals increased 79.3 % to $382.8 million from $213.5 million



Total lease funding approvals increased 79.3 % to $382.8 million from $213.5 million



Total revenues increased 19.5% to $139.8 million from $117.0 million



Total revenues increased 19.5% to $139.8 million from $117.0 million



Gross profit increased 40.3% to $76.7 million from $54.7 million



Gross profit increased 40.3% to $76.7 million from $54.7 million



Gross profit margin increased from 47% to 55%



Gross profit margin increased from 47% to 55%



Operating income of $22.8 million, compared with operating income of $13.7 million



Operating income of $22.8 million, compared with operating income of $13.7 million



Adjusted EBITDA



(





2





)



increased 43.1% to $33.3 million, compared to $23.2 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 43.1% to $33.3 million, compared to $23.2 million



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($4.7) million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($8.3) million, or ($0.38) per diluted share















(1









)







FlexShopper’s independent auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, is still in the process of finalizing the review of management’s position on the lease classification of the lease portfolio and whether it meets the definition of an operating lease. Management believes that, regardless of Grant Thorton



LLP



’s determination regarding this classification, there will be no material impact to FlexShopper’s gross profit or net loss.











(2









)







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.









2025 Forward Guidance







FlexShopper remains committed to executing its strategic plan, which centers on scaling its lease and loan business while maintaining strong asset performance and capitalizing on the growing opportunity within the online retail space. This strategy has already begun to deliver meaningful results.





Throughout 2024, FlexShopper achieved consistent year-over-year revenue growth, driven by improving asset quality and a reduction in bad debt. Additionally, FlexShopper enhanced product margins, which has had a material positive impact on its income statement. FlexShopper is also realizing operating leverage across both marketing and general expenses, contributing to improved overall efficiency.





As a result of these disciplined efforts, the company generated significant year-over-year EBITDA growth in 2024. Building on this momentum, FlexShopper anticipates continued progress in 2025, with the following performance expectations:







2025 full year gross profit between $90 million and $100 million which is a 17% to 30% increase from 2024



2025 full year gross profit between $90 million and $100 million which is a 17% to 30% increase from 2024



2025 full year adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million which is a 20% to 35% increase from 2024









10-K Filing and Nasdaq Compliance







FlexShopper plans to issue audited financial results as soon as it receives approval from Grant Thorton LLP. As a result of the delay in the audit, the Company received a notification from Nasdaq on April 17, 2025 that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The Company intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and, if necessary, to submit a plan with Nasdaq to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may, at its discretion, grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq.







About FlexShopper







FlexShopper, Inc. is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at



Flexshopper.com



and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.







Forward-Looking Statements







The consolidated financial statements and related information contained in this press release for the year ended December 31, 2023, are audited. For the year ended December 31, 2024, they are unaudited and, although we believe they accurately reflect the values of each item, no assurance thereof can be given, or that our independent auditor may not adjust one or more of such values to be set forth in our completed 2024 audited consolidated financial statements. Grant Thornton LLP has not audited or reviewed, in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, any of the 2024 financial or other information contained in this press release.





All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our



FlexShopper.com



e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.



















FLEXSHOPPER, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023































ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:





















Cash





$





10,402,637













$





4,413,130













Lease receivables, net









72,191,028

















44,795,090













Loan receivables at fair value









54,330,006

















35,794,290













Prepaid expenses and other assets









4,433,570

















3,300,677













Lease merchandise, net









29,358,305

















29,131,440













Total current assets









170,715,546

















117,434,627

































Property and equipment, net









9,692,396

















9,308,859













Right of use asset, net









1,042,954

















1,237,010













Intangible assets, net









12,259,413

















13,391,305













Other assets, net









2,589,533

















2,175,215













Deferred tax asset, net









13,208,652

















12,943,361













Total assets





$





209,508,494













$





156,490,377

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Accounts payable





$





5,589,866













$





7,139,848













Accrued payroll and related taxes









467,596

















578,197













Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest, and net of unamortized issuance costs of $191,163 at December 31, 2024









10,730,853

















198,624













Accrued expenses









6,955,810

















3,972,397













Lease liability - current portion









287,412

















245,052













Total current liabilities









24,031,537

















12,134,118













Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,007,182 at December 31, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023









143,934,508

















96,384,220













Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion









—

















10,100,047













Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $54,496 at December 31, 2024 and $92,963 at December 31, 2023









7,358,109

















7,319,641













Lease liabilities, net of current portion









1,034,166

















1,321,578













Total liabilities









176,358,320

















127,259,604

































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value









851,660

















851,660













Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value









21,952,000

















21,952,000













Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024 and 40,000,000 shares at December 31, 2023, issued 25,138,251 shares at December 31, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023









2,515

















2,176













Treasury shares, at cost- 527,222 shares at December 31, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023









(563,991





)













(166,757





)









Additional paid in capital









46,911,459

















42,415,894













Accumulated deficit









(36,003,469





)













(35,824,200





)









Total stockholders’ equity









33,150,174

















29,230,773

















$





209,508,494













$





156,490,377































































FLEXSHOPPER, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited)

























For the year ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Revenues:























Lease revenues and fees, net





$





106,959,906













$





91,943,729













Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value









28,539,495

















25,031,278













Retail revenue









4,301,331

















-















Total revenues











139,800,732

















116,975,007



































Costs and expenses:























Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise









56,634,623

















56,288,128













Loan origination costs and fees









3,063,012

















6,007,598













Cost of retail revenue









3,383,704

















-













Marketing









8,571,696

















7,620,795













Salaries and benefits









16,977,744

















12,499,099













Operating expenses









28,391,424

















24,547,729













Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisition









-

















(3,678,689





)











Total costs and expenses











117,022,203

















103,284,660















Operating income











22,778,529

















13,690,347













Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs









(22,136,448





)













(18,913,773





)









Income/ (loss) before income taxes









642,081

















(5,223,426





)









Income taxes (expense)/ benefit









(821,350





)













989,809















Net loss











(179,269





)













(4,233,617





)





























Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares









(4,514,001





)













(4,103,638





)











Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders







$





(4,693,270





)









$





(8,337,255





)































Basic and diluted loss per common share:























Basic





$





(0.22





)









$





(0.38





)









Diluted





$





(0.22





)









$





(0.38





)





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:





















Basic









21,534,674

















21,705,406













Diluted









21,534,674

















21,705,406



























FLEXSHOPPER, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









(unaudited)





































2024





















2023















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net loss





$





(179,269





)









$





(4,233,617





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise









56,634,623

















56,288,128













Other depreciation and amortization









9,607,044

















7,881,110













Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,166,302

















571,538













Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition









-

















236,952













Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation









888,380

















1,677,708













Provision for doubtful accounts









34,333,462

















42,505,647













Deferred income tax









(265,291





)













(929,533





)









Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisition









-

















(3,678,689





)









Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value









(17,046,488





)













(10,217,854





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Lease receivables









(61,729,400





)













(51,760,694





)









Loans receivables at fair value









(1,489,228





)













7,356,068













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(1,254,627





)













177,169













Lease merchandise









(56,861,488





)













(53,869,127





)









Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition









-

















208,921













Promissory note related to acquisition









-

















283,266













Lease liabilities









(46,395





)













(30,268





)









Accounts payable









(1,549,982





)













627,905













Accrued payroll and related taxes









(110,601





)













267,377













Accrued expenses









2,956,805

















(26,527





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(34,946,153





)













(6,664,520





)





























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs









(6,728,218





)













(6,335,276





)









Additions of intangible assets









(643,080





)













-













Purchases of data costs









(1,779,976





)













(1,225,983





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(9,151,274





)













(7,561,259





)





























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement









48,486,690

















18,050,000













Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement









-

















(2,795,000





)









Repayment of promissory notes to related parties









-

















(1,000,000





)









Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement









-

















(1,500,000





)









Debt issuance related costs









(1,605,446





)













(115,403





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









-

















1,185













Principal payment under finance lease obligation









(4,601





)













(8,465





)









Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions









(103,487





)













-













Proceeds from rights offering, net of transaction costs









3,711,012

















-













Purchase of treasury stock









(397,234





)













(166,757





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









50,086,934

















12,465,560

































INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH









5,989,507

















(1,760,219





)





























CASH, beginning of period









4,413,130

















6,173,349

































CASH, end of period





$





10,402,637













$





4,413,130

































Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid





$





20,252,454













$





17,337,292













Noncash investing and financing activities





















Due date extension of warrants





$





-













$





917,581



















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.





Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.





Key performance metrics for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:



















2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Gross Profit:







































Gross lease billings and fees





$





140,887,693













$





131,634,768













$





9,252,925













7.0













Provision for doubtful accounts









(34,333,462





)













(42,505,647





)













8,172,185













(19.2





)









Gain on sale of lease receivables









98,179

















2,814,608

















(2,716,429





)









(96.5





)









Lease placement collections









307,496

















-

















307,496













-













Net lease billing and fees





$





106,959,906













$





91,943,729













$





15,016,177













16.3













Loan revenues and fees









11,493,007

















14,813,424

















(3,320,417





)









(22.4





)









Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable









17,046,488

















10,217,854

















6,828,634













66.8













Net loan revenues





$





28,539,495













$





25,031,278













$





3,508,217













14.0













Retail revenue









4,301,331

















-

















4,301,331













-













Total revenues





$





139,800,732













$





116,975,007













$





22,825,725













19.5













Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise









(56,634,623





)













(56,288,128





)













(346,495





)









0.6













Loans origination costs and fees









(3,063,012





)













(6,007,598





)













2,944,586













(49.0





)









Cost of retail revenue









(3,383,704





)













-

















(3,383,704





)









-













Gross profit





$





76,719,393













$





54,679,281













$





22,423,816













40.3













Gross profit margin









55%

















47%























































































2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Adjusted EBITDA:







































Net loss





$





(179,269





)









$





(4,233,617





)









$





4,054,348













(95.8





)









Income taxes expense/ (benefit)









821,350

















(989,809





)













1,811,159













(183.0





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,166,302

















571,538

















594,764













104.1













Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition









-

















236,952

















(236,952





)









(100.0





)









Other amortization and depreciation









9,607,044

















7,881,110

















1,725,934













21.9













Interest expense









20,970,146

















18,105,282

















2,864,864













15.8













Stock-based compensation









888,380

















1,677,708

















(789,328





)









(47.0





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





33,273,953













$





23,249,164













$





10,024,789













43.1













































































Key performance metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:















Three Months Ended





December 31,





































2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Gross Profit:







































Gross lease billings and fees





$





34,534,844













$





33,611,362













$





923,482













2.7













Provision for doubtful accounts









(8,959,977





)













(10,381,697





)













1,421,720













(13.7





)









Gain on sale of lease receivables









20,954

















10,863

















10,091













92.9













Lease placement collections









92,112

















-

















92,112













-













Net lease billing and fees





$





25,687,933













$





23,240,528













$





2,447,405













10.5













Loan revenues and fees









2,965,564

















3,070,646

















(105,082





)









(3.4





)









Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable









5,881,114

















3,959,575

















1,921,359













48.5













Net loan revenues





$





8,846,678













$





7,030,221













$





1,816,457













25.8













Retail revenue









973,683

















-

















973,863













-













Total revenues





$





35,508,474













$





30,270,749













$





5,237,725













17.3













Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise









(13,613,272





)













(13,394,865





)













(218,307





)









1.6













Loans origination costs and fees









(667,232





)













(1,129,440





)













462,208













(40.9





)









Cost of retail revenue









(790,199





)













-

















(790,199





)









-













Gross profit





$





20,437,771













$





15,746,344













$





4,691,427













29.8













Gross profit margin









58%

















52%



















































































Three Months Ended





December 31,





































2024





















2023

















$ Change













% Change













Adjusted EBITDA:







































Net loss





$





(728,416





)









$





354,152













($1,082,568





)









(305.7





)









Income taxes expense/ (benefit)









605,800

















195,438

















410,362













210.0













Amortization of debt issuance costs









341,803

















194,681

















147,122













75.6













Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition









-

















59,238

















(59,238





)









(100.0





)









Other amortization and depreciation









2,472,471

















2,206,179

















266,292













12.1













Interest expense









5,580,802

















4,813,168

















767,634













15.9













Stock-based compensation









359,460

















341,341

















18,119













5.3













Adjusted EBITDA





$





8,631,920













$





8,164,197













$





467,723













5.7













































































The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above tables as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.