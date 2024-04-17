FlexShopper (FPAY) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for FlexShopper (NasdaqCM:FPAY) has been revised to 2.98 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShopper. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAY is 0.19%, an increase of 100.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.46% to 4,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waterfall Asset Management holds 1,630K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,216K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 32.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors holds 229K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 43.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FlexShopper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc., is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.