FlexShopper (FPAY) Price Target Decreased by 80.00% to 0.51

The average one-year price target for FlexShopper (OTCPK:FPAY) has been revised to $0.51 / share. This is a decrease of 80.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $0.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShopper. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAY is 0.08%, an increase of 30.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 3,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Waterfall Asset Management holds 1,630K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 227K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 55.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 224K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

