FLEXSHOPPER Earnings Preview: Recent $FPAY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLEXSHOPPER ($FPAY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $40,748,490 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

FLEXSHOPPER Insider Trading Activity

FLEXSHOPPER insiders have traded $FPAY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAROLD RUSSELL JR. HEISER (CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $43,500

HOWARD DVORKIN has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,000 and 0 sales.

FLEXSHOPPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FLEXSHOPPER stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

