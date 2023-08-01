FlexShares Trust - FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

FlexShares Trust - FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShares Trust - FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBSD is 0.71%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 1,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNDC - FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund holds 472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 73.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBSD by 49.24% over the last quarter.

Boltwood Capital Management holds 406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBSD by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group holds 391K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBSD by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 288K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBSD by 13.86% over the last quarter.

BBALX - Northern Global Tactical Asset Allocation Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

