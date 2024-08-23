FLEX's Anord Mardix Expands Ireland Facility to Meet Power Demand

Flex Ltd.’s FLEX subsidiary, Anord Mardix, has set up a second facility in Dundalk, Ireland.



The new facility, named D2, is now fully operational and will act as an assembly hub for switchgear and modular power systems. The facility will support the increasing global need for safe, reliable and uninterrupted data center power from the grid to the chip, driven by the proliferation of AI tech.



The cutting-edge facility increases Anord Mardix's manufacturing space by 120,000 sq ft, doubling its footprint in Ireland and guaranteeing a smooth and efficient production process for data center clients.



The expansion in Dundalk will enable the company to address the global power challenges faced by AI data centers with innovative solutions while creating new career opportunities for the local community.



The opening of the D2 facility highlights FLEX and Anord Mardix’s commitment to delivering advanced, vertically integrated power solutions to the expanding global data center market.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Anord Mardix is a leading name in critical power distribution and protection, with operations across North America, EMEA and the Asia Pacific. It offers a comprehensive range of products, including switchgear, modular power pods and flexible busway distribution solutions, serving data centers and cloud computing industries worldwide.



Its parent company, FLEX, is based in Singapore with headquarters in Austin, TX. FLEX offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment and circular economy solutions.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Flex’s revenues fell 8% year over year to $6.3 billion due to declines in the Agility and Reliability Solutions segments. Reliability Solutions saw a 10% decrease to $2.9 billion due to weak macroeconomic conditions in core industrial areas, while Agility Solutions fell 5.5% to $3.4 billion



However, Flex’s performance is being cushioned by momentum in automotive, cloud and data center power. Health Solutions’ business is gaining from advanced digital health/medical device demand.



FLEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 21.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30% and delivered an earnings surprise of 92.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, DAKT delivered an earnings surprise of 92.86%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 4.03%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, HAYW delivered an earnings surprise of 5%.



Daikin Industries,Ltd. DKILY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKILY’s 2024 EPS has increased 5.2% in the past 60 days to 61 cents.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Daikin Industries (DKILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.