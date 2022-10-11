Flexjet plans to go public via $3 bln deal with Todd Boehly's SPAC

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Private jet service Flexjet said on Tuesday it plans to merge with Todd Boehly's blank check firm Horizon Acquisition Corp. II HZON.N, in one of the biggest deals in the sector this year that values the combined company at $3.1 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.