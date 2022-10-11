US Markets
HZON

Flexjet plans to go public via $3 bln deal with Todd Boehly's SPAC

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published

Private jet service Flexjet said on Tuesday it plans to merge with Todd Boehly's blank check firm Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, in one of the biggest deals in the sector this year that values the combined company at $3.1 billion, including debt.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Private jet service Flexjet said on Tuesday it plans to merge with Todd Boehly's blank check firm Horizon Acquisition Corp. II HZON.N, in one of the biggest deals in the sector this year that values the combined company at $3.1 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HZON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular