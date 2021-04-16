Flexion Therapeutics'(NASDAQ:FLXN) Share Price Is Down 61% Over The Past Three Years.

It's nice to see the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) share price up 17% in a week. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Regrettably, the share price slid 61% in that period. So it is really good to see an improvement. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Flexion Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Flexion Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 76% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:FLXN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

A Different Perspective

Flexion Therapeutics shareholders gained a total return of 28% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 5% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Flexion Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Flexion Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

