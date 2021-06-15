Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLXN) future prospects. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$114m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$105m, the US$445m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Flexion Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 11 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Flexion Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.4m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Flexion Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Flexion Therapeutics is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are too many aspects of Flexion Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Flexion Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

